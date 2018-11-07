South Dakota Election Roundup

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

12:12 a.m.



Republican Steve Barnett has beaten Democrat Alexandra Frederick in the race for South Dakota secretary of state.



Barnett won Tuesday's election to succeed outgoing Secretary of State Shantel Krebs. Barnett has served two terms as state auditor since first getting elected in 2010.



Frederick is a rancher in Todd County.



The secretary of state has duties including serving as is South Dakota's chief elections official.

11:50 p.m.



Republican lawyer and Army Reserve officer Jason Ravnsborg will be South Dakota's next attorney general.



Ravnsborg will be the latest in a long line of Republicans to be the state's chief lawyer and law enforcement officer. Ravnsborg on Tuesday overcame former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, who touted his prosecutorial experience.



Ravnsborg, a partner at a Yankton law firm, campaigned as the candidate favored by the law enforcement community. He's proposed expanding programs allowing lower-level prisoners to work and establishing a meth-specific prison and mental health facility in the central or western part of the state.



Ravnsborg succeeds outgoing Republican Attorney General Marty Jackley. The high-profile office has served as a frequent springboard for gubernatorial hopefuls and takes on the state's top legal cases.



10:50 p.m.



Republican Kristie Fiegen has been elected to another term on the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.



Fiegen beat Democrat Wayne Frederick on Tuesday to win re-election to serve a six-year term on the panel. The commission regulates utilities and has permitting authority over pipelines and wind and solar energy projects.



Fiegen was appointed to the commission in 2011 to fill a vacancy and then elected in 2012. Frederick is a former Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council member.



