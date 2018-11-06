South Dakota Democrats Staying Optimistic

There is a sense optimistic among South Dakota Democrats.

Our KELOLAND/Argus Leader Poll showed their candidate for governor Billie Sutton within just few percentage points of Republican Kristi Noem.

H​​​​​​owever, the Democrat running for U.S. House, Tim Bjorkman trailed Republican Dusty Johnson by more than 20-percentage points.

Still Democrats are hopeful for success, especially at the national level where Democrats are expected to have a strong showing, and may even become the majority party in the House.