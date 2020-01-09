South Dakota delegation briefed on Iranian missile strike

The Trump Administration briefed members of Congress Wednesday, including South Dakota’s delegation, about the recent tensions with Iran that included a missile strike at military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops were stationed.

Nobody was hurt Tuesday night’s attack. And it may signal both countries are now stepping back from the brink of further military escalations.

​During a speech on the Senate floor, South Dakota Republican John Thune expressed gratitude that there were no American causalities from Iran’s missile strike in Iraq.​​

“We all know it’s a dangerous part of the world. It has been that way for decades. The Iranian influence there is a malign influence that has put at risk – and in jeopardy – not only American lives, but lives of countless people throughout the region,” Sen. John Thune, (R) South Dakota.​​

The Trump administration briefed members of Congress today about the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week and about last night’s missile strike by Iran in retaliation.​​

“I’m not sure it has ended yet. But at this point, this is probably the best outcome we could expect,” Sen. Mike Rounds, (R) South Dakota said.​​

While Congressional Democrats say the Trump administration failed to show that General Soleimani posed an imminent threat to American lives, Senator Rounds says taking out Soleimani was the right thing to do.

​​”I believe they gave us a real significant amount of detail that outlined how serious and the threat was and the fact that it was within a particular time frame,” Rounds said.​​

Congressman Dusty Johnson agrees. He says the classified briefing produced “clear and compelling evidence” about the risks Iran posed to the U.S.​​

“That’s helpful to me to understand that we’re making mature, responsible, forward-looking decisions to try to keep Americans and American interests, safe,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, (R) South Dakota said.​

​While some military experts believe Iran purposely missed targeting Americans at the base, Rounds disagrees. He thinks Iran fully intended to kill Americans with their missile attack.​