South Dakota congressional delegation reaction to U.S. tension with Iran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are responding to the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone. Trump tweeted Friday morning he canceled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be carried out after being told some 150 people could die.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota delegation for reaction to the latest developments.

Senator Mike Rounds is with his wife at the Mayo Clinic where she is being treated following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Read statements from the other members of the delegation below:

“Tensions are obviously very high, but any misstep at this point could rapidly escalate with an Iran that seems eager to provoke a response.”

–Sen. John Thune

“What Iran did is unacceptable. Our national security is a top priority and I appreciate the fact that the president is being deliberate on potential action against this bad actor. I am eager to learn more about the facts on the ground in the coming days and expect Congress will be involved in any engagement with Iran.”

–Rep. Dusty Johnson