South Carolina Democrats cite health care as top issue

WASHINGTON (AP) – Voters in Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina called health care the top issue facing the country today, clearly naming it as more important than the economy, climate change, immigration, race relations and guns.

That’s a change from Iowa and New Hampshire, where Democrats put climate change alongside health care as the top issue facing the country – far above all others.

The AP VoteCast survey of voters in South Carolina also found that a smaller majority of Democratic voters in South Carolina that in Iowa and New Hampshire said it was more important to support a candidate who would fundamentally change how the system in Washington works than one who would restore the political system to how it was before President Donald Trump took office.

