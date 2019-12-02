1  of  95
Closings & Delays
Agar-Blunt-Onida School District Andes Central School District Armour School District Bennett County School District Black Hills Special Service Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Burke School District Canistota School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District City of Huron City of Watertown Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crazy Horse School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dakota Christian HS Dakota Wesleyan DeSmet School District Doland School District Douglas School District Edmunds Central Enemy Swim Day Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hitchcock-Tulare Howard Huron Student United Way Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Jones County Kadoka Kimball School District Leola Little Wound Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Lower Brule I.H.S. Clinic Lyman Marion McCook Central Meade Menno Miller School District Montrose Mount Vernon NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oglala Lakota County Parkston Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Porcupine Rapid City Area Schools Rapid City Catholic Schools Redfield School District Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sinte Gleska University Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Central Spearfish School District St. Francis Indian SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Todd County School District Tripp-Delmont School District Wagner Warner Wessington Springs West Lyon Community Western Dakota Tech White Lake White River Wilmot Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington

Sestak ends bid for Democratic nomination for president

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former congressman Joe Sestak speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Sestak, the former Pennsylvania congressman and retired Navy admiral who hoped to turn his military experience into an asset as a Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday, Dec. 1, he was ending his bid for the party’s nomination. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Sestak, the former Pennsylvania congressman and retired Navy admiral who hoped to turn his military experience into an asset as a Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday he was ending his bid for the party’s nomination.

In a statement posted on his Twitter site, Sestak offered his thanks to supporters “for the honor of running for president” as “I end our campaign together.”

“Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” he wrote.

Sestak, 67, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who spent three decades in the Navy, served two terms in the House, 2007-2011. In joining the crowded field last June, Sestak called for strong action to deal with climate change, corporate accountability and China’s geopolitical threat.

Sestak made little impression with donors or other supporters and failed to qualify for any of the party-sponsored debates. He recently completed a walk across New Hampshire to drum up interest in his campaign.

The Democratic Party remained rankled over Sestak’s campaign in 2010 to challenge Sen. Arlen Specter in the Democratic primary. While Sestak defeated Specter, a Republican turned Democrat, he lost to Republican Pat Toomey in the general election. He defied party leaders again in 2016 by seeking the nomination to challenge Toomey’s reelection, but lost the primary to the party’s preferred candidate.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests