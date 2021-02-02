Senator Rounds comments on second impeachment trial

As the second impeachment trial of former President Trump draws nearer, the battle is heating up over what that trial should look like. Some Republican senators and members of the former president’s legal team don’t want witnesses or video evidence to be used. That includes South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

“The question for many of us, at least 45 of us is, is it constitutional to actually convict a former president? And at this point I think the facts would suggest it is not,” Senator Rounds said.

The House impeachment managers and former President Trump’s legal team filed their legal briefs in preparation for Trump’s second impeachment trial. Both revolve around whether Trump incited the Capitol riots.