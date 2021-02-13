Senator Mike Rounds gives thoughts on impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — As the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump unfolds, KELOLAND News sat down to speak with Senator Mike Rounds about his thoughts after attending four days of testimony.

Senator Rounds laid out three responsibilities that he believes the House impeachment managers have; show that this impeachment is constitutional, provide evidence that there is due process, and to investigate the case itself. “They spent a lot of time on the case itself. They did very little to convince most of us that there had been appropriate due process.”

Instead, says Rounds, the House managers used reports, suggestions and hearsay. “Perhaps for me,” he continued, “they did not appropriately address the constitutional issues of how we could go about and impeach a former president who is now just an ordinary citizen.”

The majority of Rounds’ issues with the impeachment revolved around these constitutional issues, and his believe that the U.S. Senate does not have the jurisdiction to try such a case. When discussing the potential of civil or criminal prosecution outside the Senate, Rounds noted that both the defense and the prosecution agreed that a former president is not exempt from criminal charges in a federal court.

Asked about a now deleted tweet from author Don Winslow that accused Rounds of skipping out on Thursday’s trial, Rounds expressed frustration. Gesturing to four separate legal pads full of notes on his desk before him, he said “I did not take even a break other than those in which we went into recess. I was at my desk from before the time that the President Pro Tempore called us in, until after he adjourned us on each day. I did not miss a single minute of testimony, period. End of story.”

Throughout the interview, Rounds refrained from going into detail about whether he thinks Trump is guilty of the charge leveled against him, instead focusing on the constitutional issues he says plague the trial. “At this point, it’s a moot point, because constitutionally, we simply don’t have the authority, the jurisdiction, to actually make a conviction.”

The Senate is expected to vote Saturday on whether to acquit or convict. The day’s session will begin at 9 a.m. CST.