Sen. Thune weighs in on President Trump’s plan to punish Mexico with tariffs

Top Republican leaders, including South Dakota’s senior senator are clashing with President Trump’s plan to punish Mexico with a series of tariffs that could begin as early as next week and rise as high as 25 percent.

Senator John Thune took part in a Capitol Hill luncheon with fellow Republicans who all expressed their opposition to the tariffs and supported Senate Leader Mitch McConnell as he addressed the media on the subject.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke asked Thune if he would vote to block Trump’s tariffs on Mexico.

“If they go into effect, my guess is at some point we will be voting on them, and yeah I will just express I have serious reservations about this proposal and I’m trying to do everything I can at this point to turn it around,” Thune said.

Trump could use an emergency declaration to get the tariffs through. Congress would have to approve it, and there could be enough Senate Republicans opposed to the tariffs to override a presidential veto.

Trump says it would be “foolish” for Republican Senators to try to stop him.

