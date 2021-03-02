Sen. Thune comments on COVID-19 relief bill

Senate Democrats are looking to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill before enhanced unemployment benefits expire in two weeks.

However, Republicans are criticizing the package, claiming it focuses too much on non-covid issues.

“It is a wasteful, bloated and partisan piece of legislation which they’re going to try and jam through this week,” (R) Sen. John Thune said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he planned to bring the bill to the floor as early as Wednesday.

A $15 minimum wage hike will likely not be in the Senate bill after some pushback from moderate Democrats. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is expected to force a vote on an amendment to include it anyway.