Sen. Rounds responds to criticism from Trump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is responding to criticism from former president Donald Trump Monday evening.

In a statement released Monday, Trump called out Sen. Rounds for rejecting the fraudulent claims that Trump won the 2020 election. “Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again,” Trump said in his statement.

Sen. Rounds issued a statement Monday afternoon responding to Trump.

“Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence stood his ground, acknowledged President Biden’s victory and acted with integrity. It’s time the rest of us do the same.”

In a tweet, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) sided with Sen. Rounds saying “Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing that our Republic depends upon it. Romney also mentioned South Dakota Senator John Thune, among various other Republican governors, congressmen and senators, stating that they all concur: “Joe Biden won the election.”

Trump has also attacked South Dakota Senator John Thune on social media. Last year he called John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted he would be primaried in 2022. Trump also encouraged Governor Kristi Noem to run against Thune.

You can read the full statement from Sen. Rounds below: