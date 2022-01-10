Sen. Rounds responds to criticism from Trump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is responding to criticism from former president Donald Trump Monday evening.
In a statement released Monday, Trump called out Sen. Rounds for rejecting the fraudulent claims that Trump won the 2020 election. “Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again,” Trump said in his statement.
Sen. Rounds issued a statement Monday afternoon responding to Trump.
In a tweet, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) sided with Sen. Rounds saying “Mike Rounds speaks truth knowing that our Republic depends upon it. Romney also mentioned South Dakota Senator John Thune, among various other Republican governors, congressmen and senators, stating that they all concur: “Joe Biden won the election.”
Trump has also attacked South Dakota Senator John Thune on social media. Last year he called John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted he would be primaried in 2022. Trump also encouraged Governor Kristi Noem to run against Thune.
You can read the full statement from Sen. Rounds below:
“I’m disappointed but not surprised by the former president’s reaction. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election.
“This isn’t new information. If we’re being honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the results of the election. To that point, nearly all of my Senate Republican colleagues acknowledged this last January. During the electoral certification process, we did our due diligence and looked at the challenges made by the former president’s lawyers. Over 90 senators agreed that there was not enough evidence to overturn the results and, therefore, certified the election as our Constitution calls for.
“Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence stood his ground, acknowledged President Biden’s victory and acted with integrity. It’s time the rest of us do the same.
“If you look at the challenges our nation faces today – whether it be inflation, the border crisis or Afghanistan – it’s clear that we are in desperate need of responsible, conservative, disciplined leadership in the White House.
“As a Republican Party, our focus should be on what lies ahead, not what’s in the past. Elections are about growing support for your party, not further dividing it. Attacking Republicans certainly isn’t going to result in a winning formula. Neither is telling citizens not to vote. If we are going to win in 2022 and 2024, we have to move forward together.”