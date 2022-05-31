SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks one week since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Since then, the debate over gun control has once again taken center stage.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota joined us in the KELOLAND Media Group studio on Tuesday to address questions about what can be done to prevent mass shootings.

Bridget Bennett: Every time there’s a school shooting, there is talk of change, but nothing happens. Do you think this shooting will result in any kind of action by lawmakers?

Bridget Bennett: Why does anyone need an AR-15?

Bridget Bennett: Do you believe this is a mental health issue?

You can watch the full interview in the player at the top of the story.