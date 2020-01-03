Sen. Rounds: Airstrike that killed Iranian General a “necessary action”

Qassem Soleimani

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Donald Trump says he ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans. Trump on Friday made his first comments on the killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The deadly U.S. strike in Iraq marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran.

Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation.”

More than 12 hours after the airstrike, we’re getting the first reaction from members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation.

On Twitter, Senator Mike Rounds says the airstrike was a “necessary action designed to protect Americans from anticipated attacks that he was directly involved in planning. “

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten is reaching out to the other members of the South Dakota delegation for reaction. He’ll also be talking with a retired, two-star general about the airstrike and what could happen next.

