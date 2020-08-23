SDSU professor speaks on V.P. nomination of Kamala Harris

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the RNC begins Monday, the Democratic National Convention wrapped up this past Thursday.

During that convention, Senator Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination. If she and Joe Biden are elected, Harris would be the first woman of color and first Asian American vice president.

“That is extraordinarily significant. Up until this point, we have never had a woman in the top two positions within our executive branch. Most recently, you know, we’ve had Hillary Clinton lose, not be able to break that glass ceiling of the American presidency. We’ve had other failed candidacies with respect to the women being the vice presidential picks like when McCain ran with Sarah Palin. You know, we just haven’t been able to have women quite get to that spot,” Lisa Hager, a political science professor at SDSU, said.