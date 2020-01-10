SD lawmakers from both parties say legalized hemp possible in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers say this could be the year industrial hemp becomes legal in the state. Lawmakers gather in Pierre next week to begin the 2020 session just as Governor Kristi Noem offers a possible path toward legalization.

Last year, Governor Noem vetoed a bill that would have legalized hemp, saying it would have opened the door to legalizing marijuana in the state. But this week, Noem presented what she calls “guardrails” on hemp moving forward, calling on lawmakers to address enforcement, regulation, transportation and a funding plan.

South Dakota lawmakers give industrial hemp much better odds of passing this year now that Governor Kristi Noem appears open to its legalization, under certain conditions.

“I think that there’s really a good chance of that. I think the governor’s intent is that we don’t spend all session talking about it,” Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer said.

Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer voted against legalization last year. She’s undecided about this session, but thinks hemp’s economic potential in South Dakota has been over-sold.

“It’s still going to be a very minute part of our market. Ag is a big, big part of our economy, but I just don’t see a lot of farmers that are going to be growers,” Langer said.

Late last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released federal guidelines for hemp producers to follow and gave approval for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe to grow hemp. Many lawmakers say hemp’s time has arrived in South Dakota and that the legislature shouldn’t stand in its way.

“We have processors right here close to Sioux Falls that could start processing hemp seed right now if we legalize this right here. And you know, you can go to Costco right now and buy a bag of milled hemp seed right here in the state of South Dakota,” House Minority Leader Jamie Smith said.

And as other states ramp-up production plans, supporters of legalization in South Dakota say the state can’t afford to miss out on the economic benefits of this new cash crop.

“We have individuals that want to do this. But if they can’t do this in South Dakota, they’re going to do it someplace else. And I’d love those jobs right here in South Dakota,” Smith said.

Lawmakers say one of the biggest challenges of legalization will be finding the funding for statewide enforcement.

The 2020 legislative session begins on Tuesday.