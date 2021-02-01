SD lawmakers discuss the process for choosing legislative replacements

Should South Dakota lawmakers ask voters to let them decide the process for choosing legislative replacements, rather than leave that power in hands of the governor?

That’s what lawmakers will be debating after a committee sent House Joint Resolution 5002 to the House floor.

“Currently these vacancies are filled by the governor. I just wanted to point out to the committee that I want this to, in no way, come across as an attack towards the governor. I think the governor is doing a very good job. I think she’s appointed some very good legislators in her time, and previous governors as well,” (R) Rep. Drew Dennert said.

Dennert says under the proposal, it would be required that the replacement is from the same political affiliation.

The chief of staff for Governor Kristi Noem testified against the bill, saying he’s concerned the process could go back to what it was before 1948, when a vacant seat stayed vacant until the next election.

If lawmakers approve the proposal, the question would be on the 2022 ballot.