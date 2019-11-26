1  of  18
SD lawmaker who shared ‘All Lives Splatter’ meme resigns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota lawmaker who came under fire two years ago when she shared an “All Lives Splatter” meme on Facebook has resigned.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Tuesday that Republican state Sen. Lyndi DiSanto of Box Elder has submitted her resignation.

DiSanto posted a message to her personal Facebook page saying she is planning to move out of state by Jan. 1.

DiSanto confirmed to The Associated Press she is joining a real estate brokerage in Montana.

DiSanto was elected to the South Dakota Senate last November after serving two terms in the state House.

In 2017, DiSanto faced calls to apologize when she shared a meme on her Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a vehicle – less than a month after a driver rammed through counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman.

