SD could broaden no texting law to include other uses of social media

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction:

While drivers won’t be able to look at social media or the internet, phone calls are still allowed under the law.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that cracks down on the use of portable mobile devices has cleared the Senate and is now on its way to the Governor’s desk.

It’s already illegal to text while driving in South Dakota, but if the governor signs House Bill 1169, you will no longer be able to surf the internet, scroll through Facebook, read emails, take pictures or videos either.

Some drivers we talked with today are all for it for safety reasons.

“Actually on my way here a girl almost hit me, because she was looking down at her phone she was going through the intersection, she had a red light and I’m like what the heck,” Matt Burch said.

“I think it’s probably a good idea for people to pay attention to driving while they are driving, I see a lot of people staring down at their phones while they’re passing me or behind me,” John Lucas said.

There would be exceptions for first responders and utility workers while on the job.

A person could also still use GPS to navigate streets, but they can’t physically type in an address while driving.

The bill also makes it a primary offense.

If caught using any electronic device for this type of communications or social media sites while behind the wheel, you could be fined $122.

Senate voted 24-11 in favor of the bill. Next stop is Governor Kristi Noem to decide whether it becomes law July 1.