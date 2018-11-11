Schumer: Dems Set To Push Mueller Shield Bill Over Whitaker

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pledging to tie a measure protecting special counsel Robert Mueller to must-pass spending legislation if acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker does not recuse himself from oversight of the Russia investigation.

Schumer is pointing to Whitaker's "history of hostile statements" toward the probe.

Schumer tells CNN that if Whitaker doesn't recuse himself, "he will create a constitutional crisis by inhibiting Mueller or firing Mueller. So Congress has to act."

Schumer sent a letter Sunday to the Justice Department along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that calls for Lee Lofthus, DOJ's chief ethics officer, to disclose whether he had advised Whitaker to recuse.

Whitaker, a Republican Party loyalist and chief of staff to just-ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was elevated Wednesday to the post.

