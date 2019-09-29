Schiff expects whistleblower to testify ‘soon’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questions Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire,as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The lead House investigator is predicting the whistleblower who sparked impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump will testify “very soon.”

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on multiple Sunday shows that the panel and the whistleblower’s lawyers are still working out their clearances and how to keep the person’s identity secret.

The person’s testimony is at the heart of a formal inquiry into whether Trump abused his office when he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden’s family. The White House released a rough transcript of the July 25th call and made public the whistleblower’s complaint. Trump has said he did nothing wrong, but the material sparked new calls for his impeachment and a process that could generate a vote by Thanksgiving.