1  of  42
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Bennett County School District Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Brookings Activity Center Career Learning Center-Black Hills Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls First United Methodist Church Flandreau School District Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Haakon Huron Area Concert Association Kimball School District Lake Preston McCook Central McIntosh School District Meade New Underwood Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Spirit of Peace UCC St. James Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Transfiguration Orthodox Church - Sioux Falls United Church of Canistota Viborg DBS White River Winner School District

Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus, 4 delegates

Politics

by: SETH BORENSTEIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WASHINGTON (AP) —

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucus, grabbing four of the six delegates Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the other two. This shrinks Biden’s lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count.

Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than Biden since Nevada’s caucuses on Feb. 22. Since then, Biden swamped the Vermont senator in South Carolina, Super Tuesday and on March 10, when six states voted.

Nola Hix, chair of the U.S. territory’s Democratic Party, said 134 people caucused Saturday on the Pacific island chain of about 53,000 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss