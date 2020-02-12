Sanders holds narrow lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands on stage with his wife Jane Sanders, left, after speaking at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Bernie Sanders held a small lead over Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar as Monday night’sresults were coming in in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden were vying for fourth, but neither was on track to receive any delegates. Both said they would stay in the race, and Biden was already in next-up South Carolina. The results were culling the Democratic field. Andrew Yang has dropped out, and so has Michael Bennet.

President Donald Trump easily won the Republican primary against token opposition and will take on the Democratic national winner in November..