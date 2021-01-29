S.D. lawmaker targeted by mass text for bringing bill about governor security spending

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A mass text accusing a South Dakota lawmaker of switching sides isn’t sitting too well with some lawmakers in Pierre.

It all stems from a proposed bill that would require Governor Kristi Noem to release the cost of security when she attended numerous campaign events for former President Donald Trump.

Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City was shocked when her phone started ringing off the hook Wednesday night.

That’s when this mass text was just starting to spread across the state.

It says “Why is South Dakota “Republican” Taffy Howard working with liberal Democrats to attack conservative Governor Kristi Noem. As you can see it shows an image of Howard with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The message accused Howard of “attacking Gov. Noem.



Howard says she is answering most of the calls and emails from people and explaining her reasons for wanting the information. She says if tax dollars are being spent, people have a right to now how much.

This morning Howard told us the response has been 99 percent positive.



Earlier this week she told us she was shocked when the governor’s office refused to release the information, to her or any of the other lawmakers who requested it.



“I was frankly so surprised when I initially asked our staff, I had constituents ask me for information, and as an elected official and their representative, I said absolutely I’ll ask for the information,” Howard said. “I thought it would be easily accessible, and so I asked and I was told no, you can’t have access to that information, I said ok, wait a minute, I am on appropriations, I do have to help set the budget. How can you not give me that information? So, I was frankly flabbergasted.”

The Governor says she won’t release the information because of security concerns.



“I don’t talk about security and I don’t believe any governor ever has in this state,” Governor Noem said.



Sponsors of House Bill 1089 say they want the Governor to be safe and protected when she travels, they simply want to know how much it is costing taxpayers.



A capitol news bureau report by Bob Mercer asks why some South Dakota legislators backed off from House Bill 1089.