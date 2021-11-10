Rep. Dusty Johnson seeking resolution to growing shipping and export issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A panel discussion at the Midwest Agriculture Export Summit looked at supply and shipping chain issues. U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson was joined by two other members of Congress talking about ag exports.

Johnson says new legislation looks to crack down on unfair treatment of American agricultural exports.

“We heard, in hearings from the pork producers about how often foreign carriers are just rejecting an entire container load after container load,” Johnson said.

Johnson is the lead Republican lawmaker on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which looks to address the growing shipping and export issues.