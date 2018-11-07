Ravnsborg Wins Attorney General Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota will also have a new attorney general: Jason Ravnsborg.

KELOLAND's Dan Santella spoke to him as his victory looked imminent.

Dan Santella: At the moment, Jason Ravnsborg appears to have an insurmountable lead in the race to become the next attorney general of South Dakota. I'm joined by Mr. Ravnsborg right now. So if and when you become the next attorney general of this state, what can the people look forward to with you in that office?

Jason Ravnsborg: Well we're going to talk a lot about how we're going to solve our drug problem, or at least combat it. And also a lot of transparency. We're also going to take a look at a number of things fighting human trafficking, and we're going to put our legislative agenda together very soon.

Dan Santella: Your fight against drugs, and the opioid crisis, how will that fight look like?

Jason Ravnsborg: Well we need to reform a couple laws we passed a few years ago. SB70 and 73 need a little bit of tweaking. They got some very good parts, such as the drug courts. I think drug courts are very valuable to people. But I think that we need to end presumptive probation.

Ravnsborg ended up beating former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler by about 30,000 votes, getting 55 percent. He will take over for current Attorney General Marty Jackley.

