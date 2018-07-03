Politics

Rapid City Council Selects Two Women For Top Roles

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 12:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 02:11 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Council has elected two women to its top leadership positions.

Council members on Monday selected Ward 4 Alderwoman Amanda Scott to serve as the council's president and Ward 1 Alderwoman Becky Drury to serve as vice president.

Both women were the sole recipients of the City Council's nominations in a selection process that occurred behind closed doors.

Their one-year terms will begin July 16.

Scott has been a council member since 2012. She currently serves as the chair of the Legal and Finance Committee.

Drury is a newcomer to the council after being elected to her first term last year. She worked in telecommunications for more than 20 years before retiring.

