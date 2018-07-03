Rapid City Council Selects Two Women For Top Roles
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Council has elected two women to its top leadership positions.
Council members on Monday selected Ward 4 Alderwoman Amanda Scott to serve as the council's president and Ward 1 Alderwoman Becky Drury to serve as vice president.
Both women were the sole recipients of the City Council's nominations in a selection process that occurred behind closed doors.
Their one-year terms will begin July 16.
Scott has been a council member since 2012. She currently serves as the chair of the Legal and Finance Committee.
Drury is a newcomer to the council after being elected to her first term last year. She worked in telecommunications for more than 20 years before retiring.
Previous
Trump To Rescind Obama-Era Guidance...
Next
In Moscow, US senator hopes for "new