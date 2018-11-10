Rain Nixes Trump Stop At US Cemetery In France

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARIS (AP) - The White House is calling off President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to a World War I cemetery due to poor weather.

Trump was slated on Saturday to visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near the village of Belleau, France. It's the site of a 1918 battle in which the American and French repelled German forces. More than 1,800 Americans died there.

The battle looms large in the history of the U.S. Marines Corps. Trump was supposed to participate in a wreath-laying and a moment of silence at the site.

It has been raining in Paris all day and the weather prevented Trump from arriving via helicopter to the site, which is more than 50 miles east of the French capital.

White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, his wife and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit instead.