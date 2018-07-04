Progress Being Made On National Desert Storm Memorial Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Veterans who fought in the gulf war will soon have a memorial of their own in Washington. The National Desert Storm Memorial has a location and a design, and the foundation that worked to get approval for the memorial is working now to raise the funds to build it.

For the last eight years veterans of the first gulf war fought for recognition of their service to the country.

"We really had a very clear cut mission which was to push the Iraqi invaders out of Kuwait and we were able to do that," said Desert Storm Veteran Heino Klinck.

Heino Klinck led a tank platoon during the conflict, that he says stands apart from other wars.

"It was really the epitome of a military and diplomatic success," said Klinck.

Klinck and other veterans believe the war deserves its own memorial in Washington and they found a friend in Arkansas Senator John Boozman.

"It is a conflict that doesn't get talked about. What we want to do is make sure that we recognize the men and women that served," said Boozman.

"We had a huge victory about two weeks ago," Klinck said.

The Washington commission of fine arts recently approved a location for the memorial on the national mall. It will sit next to memorials to the Vietnam War and Abraham Lincoln.

Advocates also released preliminary renderings of the design.

"There are additional hurdles, primarily fundraising," Klinck said.

The memorial foundation is looking to raise $25 million dollars in donations to pay for construction.

They hope to have it complete by 2021, the 30 year anniversary of the war.

"We've worked on it for a long time now and the good news is its coming to fruition," said Boozman.