Preview: The possible impact of Noem’s RNC speech

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Noem has had close ties with President Donald Trump, inviting him to speak at Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July.

Sunday, KELOLAND News talked with political science professors at both SDSU and USD about the significance her speech could hold for both herself and South Dakota.

“I mean, it’s a great opportunity for South Dakota to be visible. We’ve seen from a number of the governor’s previous appearances, both in terms of with the president at Mount Rushmore, there’s been a lot of media traffic showing that people are willing to invest and move to South Dakota. I think that’s the positive side,” Michael Card, an associate professor of political science at USD, said.

KELOLAND News did reach out to the governor’s office asking to interview her, but we have not heard back.