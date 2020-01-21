President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial underway Tuesday

The first day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump got underway today in the U.S. Senate.

The focus for today was establishing the rules of the trial, but already, both sides don’t agree on what should or should not be included during the proceedings.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a resolution today that laid out the rules for the trial.

Now the proposal will allow each side up to three days to present 24 hours of opening arguments.

That will be followed by 16 hours of questioning by Senators.

Then they can debate and vote on whether to have witnesses called to testify.

“Witnesses will tell their stories in books and film, the truth will come out,” Rep. Adam Schiff said.

The House investigation record will also now automatically be admitted into evidence.

Senator McConnell says he used President Clinton’s impeachment trial as a model for this one.

“What’s good for President Clinton is good for President Trump,” Senator McConnell said.

President Trump is in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.

He may be out of the country, but he’s paying attention to the proceedings and sounded off on the impeachment this morning.

“That whole thing is a total hoax. So I’m sure it’s gonna work out fine,” President Trump said.

The President’s team maintains that both articles– abuse of power and obstruction of Congress– are not impeachable. Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.