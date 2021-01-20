President Trump pardons SD man tied to Russian operative, convicted of fraud and money laundering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During his last day in office, President Trump has pardoned a South Dakota man linked to a Russian agent.

In July, Paul Erickson was sentenced to seven years in federal court. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in November 2019. Erickson promised investors returns of up to 150% while spending the money on personal expenses for Maria Butina, his former girlfriend.

Butina was deported in October 2019 to Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

In a statement, the White House says “this pardon helps right the wrongs of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American History.”

Three other presidential pardons have been issued to South Dakotans after they were advocated for by Governor Kristi Noem. President Trump issued pardons to John Nystrom; Gregory, Deborah, and Martin Jorgensen–who was pardoned posthumously; and Jessica “Jessi” Frease.

In a statement provided by Governor Noem’s office, the Governor thanked the President for the pardons.

“I am tremendously thankful to President Trump for his support of these three pardons,” Gov. Noem said in the statement. “The Trump administration has done an excellent job balancing justice with forgiveness, and tonight’s pardons will provide these individuals with a second chance to continue as productive members of our South Dakota community.”

In a Tweet Wednesday morning, the governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, said “Governor Noem did not advocate for Erickson’s pardon.”

