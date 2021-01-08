Political Science experts don’t believe Trump will have the same influence on history as past presidents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Trump announced today that he will not attend the inauguration of president elect Joe Biden on January 20th. It’s another example of how he does not follow in the footsteps of other U.S. Presidents.

“I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning,” said President Trump.

President Trump is looking to the future as he is less than two weeks away from leaving the most powerful position in the world. Anytime a president leaves office there is a transition adjusting to life without the immense responsibility and power the office brings with it.

“We can look at previous presidents of the United States, who were sometimes even better former Presidents than they were Presidents that they were able to have this moral authority,” said University of South Dakota professor Tim Schorn.

George W. Bush, for example, created the Bush Institute and the Global Health Initiative and has focused on helping North Koreans who’ve been lucky enough to escape that country.

Jimmy Carter is seen as a guardian of free and fair elections, a champion of habitat for humanity and has served as a diplomat of sorts for U.S. human rights causes around the world.

Political Science experts don’t believe Trump will have the same influence. Professor Schorn specializes in international studies.

“I’ve watched leaders around the world who have been in office, weather its a chancellor of Germany or a Prime Minister of Israel or Prime Minister of the U.K., that they have had influence while they were in office, but it wasn’t because of them personally it was because of their office, we’re going to see something like that with president Trump.”

While Trump’s influence in the U.S. remains to be seen, experts say his America First philosophy and his role in the violence at the U.S. capitol will leave him with very little influence on the world stage.