BRANDON, S.D. (INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS) – David Gravel is certainly making the boss proud as the Huset’s Speedway sponsored driver returned to Victory Lane on Sunday evening at Huset’s Speedway, where he led the final 13 laps to capture the Pioneer Seeds Bin Buster Bash.

It marked his third victory of the season at the track and eighth during World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competition this season. In fact, Gravel won two of the three World of Outlaws races at the high-banked oval this year.