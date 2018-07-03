Panel Calls Intel Assessment On Russia Meddling 'Sound'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON - A Senate oversight committee says U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment of Russian activities during the 2016 presidential election was based on "sound" analysis not swayed by politics.

The Senate intelligence committee said Tuesday that it perused thousands of pages of documents and conducted interviews with relevant parties that helped the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency compile their January 2017 review about Russian meddling.

The intelligence assessment said Russian activities in the run-up to the U.S. election "represented a significant escalation in a long history of Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. domestic politics."

It said Russians engaged in cyber-espionage and distributed messages through Russian-controlled propaganda outlets to undermine public faith in the democratic process, "denigrate" Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and promote Donald Trump.