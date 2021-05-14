NY Rep. Elise Stefanik elected as new GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out, a new lawmaker has taken her spot as the conference chair.

“I’m a proud conservative Republican and I will fight for the Republican conference,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said.

On Friday, the House GOP selected Stefanik as their new conference chair.

“We’re going to fight for them each and every day against the destructive radical far-left socialist agenda of President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi that’s destroying America,” she said.

Stefanik won the position in a 134-36 vote and received support from both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La).

“I want to congratulate Elise Stefanik and welcome her to the leadership team,” McCarthy said.

“We’re gonna work on those problems every single day in an even more united way. That’s why we’re proud that Elise got elected,” Scalise said.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) ran against Stefanik and lost. He says it was an opportunity for the Republican party to debate the issues Americans are facing.

“What’s really important is that we recognize that speaking about things, talking about things, isn’t going to get the job done. We have to stand up and fight to save this republic,” Roy said.

As the now third-ranking House Republican, Stefanik says she will fight for her party’s policy and support former President Donald Trump.

“I support President Trump, voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party and we look forward to working with him,” Stefanik said.