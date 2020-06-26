Noem signs two new executive orders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A law set to go into effect next week has been suspended in an executive order signed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the two executive orders “give flexibility as South Dakota continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-28 suspends the implementation of SB 113. It changes statutes related to minor driver’s permits and would have gone into effect on July 1.

The state says this suspension will help relieve the backlog on driver’s license offices across the state.

Another executive order 2020-29 extends the deadline for the compilation of a report by the South Dakota Commission on Child Support.