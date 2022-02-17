PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — This week, lawmakers boosted state tax revenue estimates by $92 million more than what Governor Kristi Noem laid out ahead of the legislative session.

Today’s Governor Noem said she is not comfortable with the increased projections. Meanwhile, Democrat members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations stood behind the new numbers.

“If you look at the inflation costs across the country and good and supplies that are increasing everyday for families here in South Dakota, we recognize that our economy is not going to be able to stay as strong as it is right now today. We’re going to do all we can to make wise decisions and budget for the future, recognizing the challenges we have in front of us,” Governor Noem said.

“When we were setting those revenue targets I wanted to make sure that the revenue target that we set for FY 22 and followed on for 23 was attainable because the last thing I want to see this state do is fall off a fiscal cliff. What we saw in terms of revenue in 2022, what we’re seeing is a result of a lot of the fiscal stimulus that has come into this state,” Rep. Linda Duba (D) said.

The revenue projections give lawmakers a baseline to craft the state budget. But it potentially leaves a smaller margin for the governor to work with in the coming year.