Noem orders review of licensing for youth facilities

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Kristi Noem says she's ordered a review of the state's processes for licensing and inspecting youth treatment facilities in South Dakota after a news organization uncovered abuses at a privately run facility in Plankinton.



The alleged abuses at Aurora Plains Academy were reported last week by South Dakota News Watch . A six-month investigation found a pattern of improper treatment of youth and young adult residents amid limited state government oversight. South Dakota News Watch reported some of the residents were subjected to physical, mental and sexual abuse by employees.



Noem has asked the Department of Social Services to conduct a review and evaluate its role in ensuring the children are safe.



Aurora Plains Academy is owned by Wisconsin-based Clinicare Corp. Officials did not immediately return messages left Wednesday by The Associated Press.

