Noem joins chorus critical of final EPA ethanol rule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she’s asked President Donald Trump to follow through on promises to corn farmers and the ethanol industry.

The Republican governor said she contacted the White House on Thursday after the Environmental Protection Agency released its final renewable fuel standard. It regulates how many gallons of ethanol will be added to the nation’s gasoline supply.

The final agreement doesn’t include language that Trump agreed to this fall.

That language called for adding ethanol gallons back into the nation’s gasoline supply to make up for exemptions that let some oil refineries avoid using it.

