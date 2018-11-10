Nationally, Young Voters Break Record

BROOKINGS, SD - Before the election, plenty of think pieces predicted millennials wouldn't vote on election day. Young voters proved that wrong in record numbers. Two young voters at South Dakota State University are part of that, and one is even getting national attention.

You'll usually see 21-year-old Cole McDougall in the Students' Association office on campus. As for his classes, both eyes are focused on his future. Actually, you could say, his future is focused on eyes.

"I really fell in love with the career of optometry," McDougall said.

No matter how tied-up the junior human biology major is, he wasn't too busy to vote.

"As a young person, these politicians are deciding what our futures are going to be like. To people who don't vote, it's kind of crazy to me," McDougall said.

CNN is even featuring McDougall's selfie he took after he cast his ballot. He's not alone. 31 percent of voters 18 to 29 cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections. Tufts University says this shattered turnout rates from the past 25 years. This year's turnout was at least 10 percent higher than for the 2014 midterms, according to the center's estimates.

"Just the perception people have that we just don't care, that we don't know. And, I can tell you, that's completely false," Amber Alvey said.

Alvey, a 22-year-old grad student, says she and her peers held each other accountable this year.

"On social media, almost every post I had looked at that day was something about elections. But, also when I see my peers, I'm always like, 'hey, did you vote today? If not, why?'" Amber Alvey said.

As for this future eye doctor, McDougall says shaping the future requires voters -- young and old -- to have the vision for how to get there.

"Young people can sway an election if they do get out and vote, but it's whether they get out and vote and it was important to me that I choose my leader," McDougall said.

