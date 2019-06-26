Mueller agrees to testify before 2 House panels next month

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Capitol was at a standstill Wednesday with only four days left in the legislative session, and it remains unclear when — or if— the Senate's 11 Republicans will return to the statehouse and end a walkout over a climate bill.

Republicans have now been absent from the statehouse for one week in order to block a vote on a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through a cap on carbon. Although Senate President Peter Courtney announced Tuesday that the proposal no longer has support among Democrats, the admission didn't convince conservatives to immediately return.