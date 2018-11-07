Politics

Monitoring Ballots In Minnehaha County

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 06:20 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 06:20 PM CST

Once the polls close across the state, it will be up to thousands of election volunteers to count all of the ballots.

More than 60 volunteers will be gathering at Minnehaha County Election headquarters to run the ballots through the counting machines. 

County Auditor Bob Litz says that the absentee ballots have been counted and that information is stored and will be entered into the system when all polls close. 

KELOLAND News be monitoring the progress in Minnehaha County all evening. 

Once all of these ballots are counted, that number will go to the Secretary of State's office.
 

