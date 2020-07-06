Two people die on Minnesota lakes over the weekend

MINNESOTA — Two people died on Minnesota lakes over the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities reported that a man died on Sunday morning after he drowned in Middle Spunk Lake near Avon. The 20-year-old man went missing in a swimming area at the lake on Saturday afternoon. A rescue diver located the man, and he was flown to St. Cloud Hospital. But he died early Sunday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reported the man was from Chicago and came to Minnesota to visit family members.

Rescue divers found the body of a man in Lake Carlos near Alexandria on Sunday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the body fits the description of a man who drowned there on Friday, KFGO reported. His body was transported to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Authorities have not released the name of the man.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)