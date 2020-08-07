Minneapolis will need to wait to overhaul public safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) – Minneapolis leaders who pledged to dismantle the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death won’t achieve the type of structural overhaul to public safety they hoped for – at least not this year.

City leaders have the political will for change, but they face a long and challenging path to rebuilding the oft-criticized department.

The Minneapolis City Council and mayor’s office want to invest in new ways to think about public safety. Meanwhile, the police chief wants a review of the grievance and arbitration process that makes it hard to get rid of problem officers.

