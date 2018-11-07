Politics

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar Cruises To 3rd Term

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:47 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 09:47 PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar has easily won a third term in Minnesota.

Klobuchar defeated Republican state Rep. Jim Newberger on Tuesday. It comes as Klobuchar's name swirls amid the crop of potential Democratic presidential candidates for 2020.

The race was never close. Newberger is a little-known state lawmaker who struggled to raise money against the popular Klobuchar.

Republicans put far more focus on the state's other Senate race to complete the last two years of Al Franken's term. State Sen. Karin Housley carried the party's hopes in that race against Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


