Minnehaha County Commissioners unanimously vote to sign a letter supporting Senate Bill 70

Tuesday, the Minnehaha County Commissioners unanimously voted to sign a letter supporting Senate Bill 70. The bill would allow people to study for and take the written driver’s license exam in Spanish

“This is not only a workforce issue but a public safety issue and making sure that people can be properly licensed to drive, it’s such a small price to pay, and I think we owe it to 35,000 South Dakota residents that pay taxes,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky said.

The bill also states the driving test would still be taken in English. SB70 is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Pierre.