McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with long days

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing a condensed, two-day calendar for opening statements in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on the eve of the landmark proceedings.

The Republican leader outlined the process in a four-page resolution that will be voted on as one of the first orders of business when senators convene Tuesday. It also delays any votes on witnesses until later, rather than up front, as Democrats had demanded.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling the proposed rules package “a national disgrace” and vowing to propose votes to try to amend the package.