Lummis, Cheney win GOP nominations in Wyoming primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Four women will compete for U.S. Senate and House seats in Wyoming in November after winning primary contests Tuesday.

Only 14 of Wyoming’s 90 legislators are women and the winner of Wyoming’s U.S. Senate race will be the first woman in that job. Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis beat nine others to win the Republican primary for Senate. Two-term Rep. Liz Cheney beat a little-known opponent to claim the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s lone House seat.

Lummis and Cheney are general-election favorites in GOP-dominated Wyoming. Republican Sen. Mike Enzi is retiring after four terms. University of Wyoming ecology professor Merav Ben-David won the Democratic Senate nomination while Northern Arapaho tribal member Lynnette Grey Bull won the Democratic nomination for House.

