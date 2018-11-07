Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's going to be a tough session in Pierre for Democrats. In addition to losing the gubernatorial bid, KELOLAND Capitol News bureau Correspondent Bob Mercer reports Democrats have lost three of their four leaders and assistant leaders.

Looking at the balance of Power in Pierre.

In the South Dakota Senate, Republicans gained one Senate seat. However, there is one Senate race for possible recount.

District 12 has a margin of only 27 votes. Right now, Republican Blake Curd is the unofficial winner against Democrat Kasey Olivier. Olivier says she may file for a recount after the vote totals are certified next week.

Republicans lost one House seat this election cycle, however their majority is still pretty large.

There are six House races listed for possible recounts. Also, incument Republican Representative Chuck Turbiville won house district 31. Turbiville died last month, but his name was still listed on the ballot. Governor-elect Kristi Noem will likely appoint another Republican to that spot.