Legislative Research Council Director leaving post after 2020 SD session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Director of the South Dakota Legislative Research Council will be stepping down following the 2020 legislative session.

LRC Director Jason Hancock today confirmed to the South Dakota Broadcasters Association that he submitted his resignation to the Legislature’s Executive Board during an executive session held Monday in Pierre.

Hancock tells SDBA that he has accepted a position as Deputy Secretary of State for the State of Idaho. Hancock came from Idaho five years ago when he first took over as Director of the South Dakota Legislative Research Council.

Hancock plans to serve through the end of the 2020 session and says there’s a lot left to do before his departure.